PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 15

- Flybe saved from collapse after government brokers rescue deal https://on.ft.com/2uHRK0y - Boris Johnson admits UK might not strike EU trade deal this year https://on.ft.com/2uQZkpV

- Total to shift finance team from London to Paris https://on.ft.com/384vU5S Overview

- Regional airline Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British government reached a deal with the airline's owners. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was likely that a trade deal with the European Union would be reached by the end of 2020.

- French energy company Total SA will move its cash management operation to Paris from London due to Britain's impending exit from the European Union and to also reduce costs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

