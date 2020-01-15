Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snow-related incidents claim 93 lives in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:52 IST
Snow-related incidents claim 93 lives in Pakistan

The death toll in the massive avalanches and snow-related incidents in Pakistan and PoK touched 93, according to media reports on Wednesday as authorities rushed to provide humanitarian aid to those hit by the harsh weather conditions in the country. Neelum valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is reported to be the worst hit as avalanches continued to damage hundreds of building in the area, killing 66 people, the Dawn newspaper reported.

At least 84 houses and 17 shops have been fully destroyed, while 94 houses and a mosque were partially damaged. Nineteen vehicles have also been damaged in the natural calamity, Neelum Deputy Commissioner Raja Mahmood Shahid was quoted as saying in the report. Twenty people have been killed in Balochistan and at least seven in Sialkot and other districts of Punjab over the past few days, it said.

The rain-related incidents also led to closure of major roads and highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan. Officials said that the death toll could further go up as some areas in the valley were still inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, it said, adding that the that there is a forecast of another spell of snowfall from Friday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that it was bracing for more human and material losses due to inclement weather conditions. Expressing concern over the situation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked authorities to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to those affected.

"The severe snowfalls and landslides have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people," Khan tweeted on Tuesday. According to a report in The Express Tribune, the Met Office has also issued a warning highlighting the risk of closure of inter-city roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu.

Key highways connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan were also blocked due to heavy snow, forcing officials to suspend transportation of essential goods into Afghanistan, the report said. Pakistan's Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled the lives lost due to the cold wave that has gripped the country and also directed authorities for continued assistance to the civil administration for rescue and relief operations, GeoTV reported.

“Army helicopters are undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army. ISPR said that the Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams are evacuating stranded population.

Doctors, paramedics, tents, rations, blankets, and medicines are being provided to the affected families, it said. Balochistan was the first to suffer human losses on Sunday due to the extreme weather conditions when a westerly weather system entered the province in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hundreds of passengers, including women and children, were stuck in harsh weather on Monday as a massive snowstorm wreaked havoc in different parts of Balochistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster

Iranian social media posts urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday, after public anger erupted following the belated admission by the authorities that they had shot down a passenger plane in error last week.Protes...

Theories persist about mystery drones seen in rural region

Cheyenne, Jan 15 AP People insist they have spotted fleets of large drones crisscrossing rural Americas night sky, their mission mysterious, raising questions that have veered into conspiracy theories and launching an investigation. Authori...

Virat Kohli named skipper for ICC's ODI, Test Teams of the Year

Virat Kohli on Wednesday was named as the skipper of ICCs ODI and Test Teams of the Year. Under Kohli, India managed to win Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh in 2019 and as a result, the side moved to the top spo...

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Councils ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Apart from Kohli, there were four other I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020