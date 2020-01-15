REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its error. PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO-TAAL-EVACUEES

'All in God's hands': Volcano evacuees hunker down in Philippines SANTO TOMAS, Philippines (Reuters) - The fine ash drifting into the school gym on gusts of wind is a constant reminder for evacuees in the Philippines of the volcano that threatens to bury their homes forever.

U.S. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, seeking to expand the scope of a trial that will dominate Washington for the next several weeks. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE

Sanders, Warren spar over disputed remark about chances of a woman defeating Trump DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday over whether he once told her a woman could not win the White House in 2020, underlining an emerging rift between the progressive allies as the first voting nears.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TARIFFS

U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal: Mnuchin WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, a day before the two sides are to sign an interim deal.

BOEING-737-MAX-MALAYSIA Malaysia Airlines suspends taking delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due to grounding

KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it has suspended taking delivery of 25 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, citing the plane’s delayed return to service since it was grounded last year following two fatal crashes. ENTERTAINMENT

AMAZON-COM-TELEVISION-RINGS 'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated “The Lord of the Rings” streaming television series on Tuesday, including two “Game of Thrones” veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. FILM-JAMES-BOND-EILISH

Billie Eilish calls James Bond theme song 'huge honor' American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

SPORTS BASEBALL-BOS

Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season.

OLYMPICS-2020-TICKETS Olympics: Tokyo 2020 ticket designs unveiled TOKYO (Reuters) - The ticket designs for the Tokyo 2020 Games were unveiled by Japanese para-canoeist Monika Seryu on Wednesday as the second wave of ticket sales for the Paralympics began.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV) Taiwan military visit to air base to see upgraded F-16 jets

Taiwan's military conducts annual drill ahead of the Chinese New Year and is expected to showcase its upgraded F-16 fighters, as it faces a growing challenge from China. 15 Jan 01:20 ET / 06:20 GMT

INDIA-SECURITY/IRAN (PIX) (TV) Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif to speak at foreign policy event in New Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks at the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitical gathering that gathers strategic analysts, foreign and defence policymakers from different countries in New Delhi. 15 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, may comment on conflicts in Libya, Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech in Ankara and may comment on the conflicts in Libya and Syria. 15 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPAIN-CATALONIA/BLAST (PIX) (TV) One dead in chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona

Monitoring events the day after an explosion broke out on Tuesday at a chemical factory in Tarragona killing one person. One person is believed to be missing. The explosion was most likely the result of a chemical accident. 15 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TEXAS-EXECUTION/

Texas to execute man convicted of killing estranged wife in 2005 A man convicted of shooting and killing his estranged wife as he was burglarizing her home in in 2005 is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Texas in the first execution in the U.S. in 2020.

15 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

15 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

DAVOS-MEETING/GLOBALRISKS (TV) Launch of the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2020

Ahead of the annual Davos gathering, the World Economic Forum that runs it releases their annual Global Risks report in London 15 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOZAMBIQUE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Mozambique's Nyusi to be inaugurated for second term

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will be sworn in on Wednesday for a second term following a landslide win in October's general election, a result opposition parties and civil society groups say was marred by widespread fraud. 15 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS-KANHAIYAKUMAR (PIX) In India, a firebrand's anti-Modi mantra resonates at nationwide protests

A young firebrand politician has emerged in recent weeks as a major irritant and political challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has faced escalating protests over a citizenship law he introduced in December. 15 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV) Putin gives annual speech to lawmakers and Russia's ruling elite

Russian President Vladimir Putin will give his annual speech to lawmakers and the country's ruling elite in which he often sets out key policy areas. 15 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats to vote on sending impeachment charges for imminent Trump trial

Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives votes Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to Senate, lawmakers say, clearing way for a trial set to begin in earnest early next week. 15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ENVIRONMENT/WASTE (PIX) (TV) In northern Portugal, villagers fight dirty mess Standing next to her window, retiree Conceicao Gaspar glanced sadly at the lush green landscape surrounding her northern Portuguese village, sighing because behind the tall trees stands an open-air landfill where large amounts of trash are dumped.

15 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's Guaido and to lead congress session, constituent assembly to meet Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido plans to hold a session of congress, while the pro-government Constituent Assembly is scheduled to meet at the same time in a different hall of the legislative palace. It's not immediately evident if the two groups will clash or security forces will allow opposition legislators in.

15 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT FRANCE-MACRON/ (TV)

Macron gives New Year speech to journalists French president Emmanuel Macron gives New year speech to journalists at the Elysee Palace. Macron is expected to talks about various domestic and international issues, such as pensions reform, Iran, Sahel, Brexit etc...

15 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombian President Duque on peace process, potential urban attacks Colombian President Ivan Duque will speak in an interview about the challenges facing the country's peace process with the FARC rebels as killings of former fighters continue and others return to armed groups. We will also ask about the potential way forward with the ELN guerrillas and whether the government is preparing for a possible increase in urban attacks this year.

15 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GOLD-MINING/ARTISANAL (EXPLAINER, PIX) (PIX) EXPLAINER -What is artisanal gold and why is it booming?

A rapid rise in the price of gold since 2000 has driven millions of people to deposits in Africa, South America and elsewhere where they dig for gold using basic technology. SEE ALSO: Race to refine: the bid to clean up Africa’s gold rush

GOLD-AFRICA/REFINERIES (INSIGHT, PIX) 15 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP German 2019 GDP data

The German statistics office releases first data for the country’s 2019 gross domestic product with analysts seeing a growth rate of 0.6%, meaning Europe’s largest economy would have expanded at the slowest pace since 2013. 15 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLD-AFRICA/REFINERIES (INSIGHT, PIX) (TIMING TBC) (PIX) INSIGHT-Race to refine: the bid to clean up Africa’s gold rush

ENTEBBE - As small-scale mining booms in Africa, gold refineries are springing up by the dozen. While they promise revenues for states, they also create easy ways to clean up dirty gold. SEE ALSO: EXPLAINER - What is artisanal gold and why is it booming? (GOLD-MINING/ARTISANAL (EXPLAINER))

15 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SPRINT CORP-M&A/T-MOBILE (TV)

U.S. judge hears closing arguments in T-Mobile/Sprint merger trial U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are expected to urge a federal judge on Wednesday to let them proceed with their $26.5 billion merger, as a group of states argues the deal violates federal antitrust laws.

15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in conversation on the economic outlook before a Bishop Ranch Executive Forum breakfast, in San Ramon, Calif.

15 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on monetary policy normalization Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Monetary Policy Normalization: Low Interest Rates and the New Normal" before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, in New York.

15 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-TRADE/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Trump, China's Vice Premier Liu sign U.S. trade deal in Washington U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, sign "Phase 1" deal in Washington.

15 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

15 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

PUERTORICO-QUAKE/BEES (PIX) (TV) Bees abandon hives in quake-hit Puerto Rico

Bees in Puerto Rico are abandoning hives as weeks of earthquakes disrupt colonies, experts said, raising fears a subspecies seen as a solution to the global bee crisis could take another hit after being decimated by hurricanes in 2017. 15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT USA-HOLOCAUST/ (TV)

Victims' art reveals Holocaust horror amid recent spike in U.S. anti-Semitic hate crimes Artwork by Jewish victims of Nazi Germany who drew, sketched and painted the horrors they witnessed goes on display in a New York museum amid a recent spike in U.S. anti-Semitic hate crimes and a widening knowledge gap among American adults of the Holocaust.

15 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CUBA-USA/JAZZ (PIX) (TV)

New Orleans bands conga through Havana as jazz festival kicks off Big bands from New Orleans will do a conga through Havana for its jazz festival, defying President Donald Trump's increasingly hostile policy towards the Communist-run island.

15 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ANTARCTIC-BRAZIL/ (TV) Brazil opens new $100-million Antarctic base built by China's CEIEC

Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao opens a new $100-million Antarctic base built by Chinese company CEIEC to replace the Brazilian research station destroyed by fire in 2012 on King George Island. 15 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

