Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano

  • PTI
  • |
  • Talisaycity
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:38 IST
Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@phivolcs_dost)

Philippine authorities were struggling Wednesday to keep thousands of evacuees from returning to homes in areas threatened by a feared massive eruption of Taal volcano. Some 40,000 people have taken refuge in shelters since the volcano let lose a towering burst of ash and jets of lava on Sunday.

Police subsequently set up no-go zones and mandatory evacuations in at-risk towns around Taal, which is about 65 kilometers south of Manila. But days later locals are losing patience and demanding access, even as the nation's seismological agency warns the volcano could unleash a more powerful eruption at any time.

Melvin Casilao said he and his neighbors in the town of Talisay need to feed their livestock, remove the thick ash from their roofs and pull their boats from the water. Their community is on the shore of a vast lake that rings Taal, a popular tourist attraction despite being one of the nation's most active volcanoes.

"We want to visit our houses and clean the roofs. They are smothered in thick ash and they could collapse," Casilao told AFP. Soldiers have been deployed at checkpoints in some areas, including Talisay, with police officer Sarah Jane Saballa saying: "It's for the safety of the residents." People around Taal had to leave at a moment's notice, so many fled with just the clothes on their back.

As the volcano has calmed slightly in the past 24 hours and is spewing less ash, the temptation to return has grown. Seismologists have noted a string of earthquakes and fissures opening up in roads, indicating magma is still on the move and Taal remains very dangerous.

However, some areas have made concessions, allowing people in for short periods, despite the risks. "These are residents appealing to us to allow them to feed their pets," said Gerry Malipon, San Nicolas town police chief.

"But after they've fed them, they will have to leave as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar will form govt again in 2020, says RJD MLA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will form government again in the State of Bihar in 2020, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Faraz Fathmi on Wednesday. The statement from the Keoti MLA is sure to raise the heat in the State considering his pa...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks pause to gauge Sino-US trade outlook, company earnings

World stocks eased off record highs on Wednesday and U.S. and German bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal was depleted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place fo...

Gut bacteria may prevent Parkinson's disease: Study

A common bacteria that boosts digestive health can slow, and even reverse, the build-up of a protein associated with Parkinsons disease, according to a study. The study conducted in Parkinsons model of roundworms builds on previous research...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020