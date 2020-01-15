Iran president: European troops in Mideast may be in danger

Iran's President on Wednesday warning that European soldiers deployed in the Mideast "may be in danger" after Britain, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of its 2015 nuclear deal. President Hassan Rouhani made the comment during a televised Cabinet meeting.

It comes after the nations started a dispute process over Iran breaking limits from the accord. It marks the first time Rouhani has threatened Europe amid tensions with the US, which unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 under President Donald Trump.

