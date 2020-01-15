Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after jet downing

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for "national unity" after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner last week.

"The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity, and trust," said Rouhani, also calling on the armed forces to "apologize" and explain what happened in the air disaster.

