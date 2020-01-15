Turkey and Russia discussing 'secure zone' in Syria's Idlib region - Turkish DefMin
Turkey and Russia are discussing the establishment of a 'secure zone' within Syria's northwestern Idlib region where Syrians displaced by fighting can shelter during the winter, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.
Syrian government attacks in the region were continuing despite a ceasefire which came into effect three days ago, Akar told reporters in Ankara, and Turkey was reinforcing an observation post which has been surrounded by Syrian forces.
The minister said Turkey has not received an official request regarding a call by the Iraqi parliament on Jan. 5 for the withdrawal of foreign troops.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Russia, Ukraine finalize deals for gas transit to Europe
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Russia Far East
Russia and Ukraine finalise gas transit deal ahead of NYE deadline
US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria
UPDATE 1-Russian firms divert oil from Belarus as no 2020 supply deal signed