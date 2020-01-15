Left Menu
Turkey and Russia discussing 'secure zone' in Syria's Idlib region - Turkish DefMin

  • Reuters
  • Ankara
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:52 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey and Russia are discussing the establishment of a 'secure zone' within Syria's northwestern Idlib region where Syrians displaced by fighting can shelter during the winter, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Syrian government attacks in the region were continuing despite a ceasefire which came into effect three days ago, Akar told reporters in Ankara, and Turkey was reinforcing an observation post which has been surrounded by Syrian forces.

The minister said Turkey has not received an official request regarding a call by the Iraqi parliament on Jan. 5 for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

