Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran as airspace ban limits options
Qatar Airways will continue to fly to Iran and has not lost any bookings during a recent spike in Middle East tensions, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.
A number of flights to Tehran were canceled last week after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, which Tehran later admitted it had shot down by mistake.
Many airlines use Iranian airspace, including Qatar Airways which is banned from flying over some neighboring Gulf Arab states.
