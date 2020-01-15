U.S. expects U.N. sanctions on Iran to "snap back into place" -Treasury Secretary
The United States believes international sanctions on Iran will be swiftly reimposed now that France, Britain, and Germany have formally triggered a mechanism to help enforce Iran's nuclear agreement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
"I've had very direct discussions - as well as Secretary Pompeo, has - with our counterparts," Mnuchin told CNBC. "I think you saw the E3 did put out the statement and have activated the dispute resolution. And we look forward to working with them quickly and would expect that the U.N. sanctions will snap back into place."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Steven Mnuchin
- Iran
- Pompeo
- Germany
- Britain
- CNBC
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq
Local kirana stores get their own e-store - NeoMart
Priyanka Gandhi should change her name to 'Feroze Priyanka': Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
China, Iran ministers meet, criticize 'bullying practices'
Trump blames Iran for "orchestrating" attack on US embassy in Baghdad