Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filipino farmer shares plight as Taal volcano brings devastation

Filipino farmer shares plight as Taal volcano brings devastation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@FAOPhilippines)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Volcanic ashfall has already caused an estimated 578 million pesos (more than $11 million) worth of damage to crops.
  • The alert level for the Taal volcano stood at 4 on a 5-point scale, indicating that "explosive eruption" remained imminent.

Farmer Jack Imperial woke to a picture of devastation after ash spewed from a volcano in the Philippines - his verdant green pineapple field had been transformed into a dirty dark grey.

Imperial said his chances of salvaging produce from his 1-hectare (2.5-acre) farm were small and, in any case, there was no one to sell them to with tourists avoiding the Tagaytay area on the archipelago's biggest island Luzon, 32 km (20 miles) from the Taal volcano.

"We just have to accept that we will incur a loss," said Imperial, who had never seen such a sight in 17 years of farming. "Even if we are able to harvest some pineapples, if customers are scared to come because of the eruption, the pineapples would just end up rotting."

The impact of the volcano on the $330 billion national economies has been a blip, despite canceled flights and a day of work lost because of a heavy ashfall in the capital Manila, 70 km (45 miles) away, on Sunday.

But for some of the farmers growing pineapples, bananas, and coffee nearby it has been a disaster.

Brushing ash from a fruit, Imperial said he feared that the hot ash had harmed his crop and made it inedible.

He used to sell his pineapples, in slices, chunks, and juice, at a small stall frequented by tourists beside his house. But the tourists have disappeared and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from a danger zone around Taal.

The alert level for the volcano stood at 4 on a 5-point scale on Wednesday, indicating that an "explosive eruption" remained imminent.

The volcanic ashfall has caused an estimated 578 million pesos (more than $11 million) worth of damage to crops so far, according to agriculture authorities.

Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, with the deadliest eruption killing more than 1,300 people in 1911. A 1754 eruption lasted for months. The last eruption was in 1977.

The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire" , a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is also prone to earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian security raids Turkish news agency office in Cairo - agency

Egyptian security forces raided the office of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency in Cairo on Thursday and detained four of its staff, the agency said on Twitter.A spokesman for interior ministry was not immediately available for comm...

North West Health distances from fake fumigation tender advert

The North West Health Department has distanced itself from a fake fumigation tender advert circulating on social media. The advertised tender for fumigation, supposedly for a certain health facility in the province, is littered with spellin...

Germany to support 'bio-economy' with 3.6 bn euros

German ministers on Wednesday agreed to an action plan for the bio-economy worth 3.6 billion euros to help sustainable resources replace the material of fossil origin in everyday products. Research and agriculture ministers Anja Karlizcek a...

1984 riots: Sikh passengers dragged out of trains & killed, police arrested none from spot, says SIT

Sikh passengers were dragged out of trains and killed at railway stations in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but the police did not arrest anyone from the spot saying that they were outnumbered, a Supreme Court appointed SIT has said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020