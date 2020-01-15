Nepal: Explosion in Kathmandu, no casualty

An explosion took place in the capital of Kathmandu on Wednesday night, police said. No casualty has been reported. Nepal's banned political party- Nepal Communist Party-led by Netra Bikram Chand Biplov claimed the responsibility of the attack

Police said that the investigation is underway to determine the nature of blast which took place at Nursery Chowk. "Blast has caused physical damage. Window panes have been shattered and a parked vehicle has been damaged in the blast. No human casualties have been reported till now," Metropolitan Police Circle Spokesperson DSP Hovindra Bogati confirmed ANI over the phone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

