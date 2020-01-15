Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, China sign 'Phase One' of trade deal

The United States and China on Wednesday signed the 'Phase One' of trade deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:06 IST
US, China sign 'Phase One' of trade deal
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and his team listen as US President Donald Trump speaks at the start of the deal signing ceremony for 'Phase One' of US-China trade agreement.. Image Credit: ANI

The United States and China on Wednesday signed the 'Phase One' of trade deal. The deal was signed here between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to end the trade war between the two economic giants, Sputnik reported.

Liu, who is the head of the country's negotiation team in US-China trade talks, is leading a Chinese delegation to Washington DC. The trade war between the two countries began in 2018 after Washington DC slapped tariffs on USD 25 billion worth of Chinese goods, quickly escalating to include hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of products from both the countries.

While signing the deal, Trump said he planned to visit China in the 'not too distant future'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-New fraud allegations against Trump antagonist Avenatti threaten Nike trial in NY

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenattis arrest on allegations he engaged in fraud and money laundering by hiding 1 million from creditors while on bail threatens the upcoming trial of the critic of U.S. President Donald Trump on charges he tried...

Brexit extension entirely up to Britain - EU's von der Leyen

It will be exclusively up to Britain whether or not it seeks more time to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and not something Brussels can ask for, the head of the European Commission said on Wedne...

UPDATE 2-Venezuelan opposition barred from congress as armed group attacks lawmakers

Armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to congress on Wednesday, backing recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to bar opposition leader Juan Guaido from presiding over parliament. A ...

UPDATE 1-French strikes hit production at livestock feed factories

Strikes over pension reform in France have led to production outages at some livestock feed factories as companies have struggled to bring in enough crop supplies, farm sector representatives said on Wednesday.Several factories have suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020