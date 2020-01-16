Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search dog Taylor a bushfire-hit koala's best friend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 12:55 IST
Search dog Taylor a bushfire-hit koala's best friend
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taylor, a 4-year-old English springer spaniel, has been among the hard-working rescuers during Australia's bushfire crisis. When told: "Koala, Find!", Taylor ventures out into burnt-out bushland, finding injured marsupials by sniffing out the scent of their fur or their feces, also known as scat. Each time she finds a koala, she is rewarded with a tennis ball or culinary treat.

The fires have killed 29 people and razed bushland across an area the size of Bulgaria. Australia's koala population has also been severely affected. In New South Wales state alone, officials estimate 30% of koala habitat - eucalypt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - may have been lost.

An A$50 million emergency wildlife recovery program launched by the federal government earlier this week will focus on the survival of the iconic native animal. Taylor, meanwhile, has been focused on finding injured koalas since she was just a few months old and is now an expert.

"In ideal conditions where the air is still, the smell of the animal actually drops down from the tree and Taylor can smell them, she'll sit right below them and point up to them and show us where they are," said trainer Ryan Tate. He runs the Tate Animal Training Enterprises, which specializes in detector dog services.

"In high wind conditions or in difficult conditions, she's also trained to find their scats and when she finds fresh scats, we can let the experts know where the scats are and they will scan the canopy and usually find the animal," Tate said. The koalas' heavy fur and tendency to climb higher when threatened are severe disadvantages in fast-moving bushfires.

Several of the koalas found by Taylor have been treated at Port Macquarie's Koala Hospital, a specialist facility and tourist attraction that has been overrun in the current crisis. Officials have said the full extent of the damage to the koala habitat will not be known until the fires are out, which is likely several months away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love. A follow-up to the directors 2009 movie ...

Terrace collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhis Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders w...

Raut withdraws his remark about Indira Gandhi meeting gangster Karim Lala

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai. If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhis image or someones ...

Renault chairman says "no stress" to appoint new CEO

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday there was no stress to appoint a new chief executive at the helm of the French carmaker, adding current interim arrangements were working well.Senard praised interim CEO Clotilde Delbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020