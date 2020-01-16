Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jihadists free five kidnapped aid workers in Nigeria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kano
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:51 IST
Jihadists free five kidnapped aid workers in Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

Islamic State-aligned jihadists have released five local aid workers abducted last month in violence-wracked northeastern Nigeria, security sources and one of those freed said Thursday. The aid workers were seized along with other passengers in two separate incidents in December when fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) disguised as soldiers intercepted vehicles on highways outside the Borno state capital of Maiduguri.

ISWAP, which split from the Boko Haram jihadist group in 2016, has focused on targeting military installations and troops since mid-2018. However, there has recently been an increase in attacks on civilians blamed on ISWAP.

The decade-long jihadist conflict in northeast Nigeria has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes. The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military coalition to fight the Islamists.

A security source told AFP "the five aid workers were released... after days of mediated negotiations with ISWAP" on Wednesday. The hostages are the local staff of international humanitarian agencies, providing aid to thousands of people displaced by the violence in the region, the source said.

Asabe Musa, a hygiene specialist with ALIMA (Alliance for International Medical Action), a French NGO, is among the five freed hostages. "We were released by our captors today (Wednesday). Two of us are from ALIMA, one each from Red Cross, Solidarity and IOM (International Office for Migration).

"We were first taken to the DSS headquarters before we were handed over to our various agencies," she told AFP, referring to Nigeria's domestic intelligence agency. "We are all in good health. I and my colleagues are now at ALIMA office here in Maiduguri where we are staying for the night." The negotiations for the release were initiated by the DSS, the security source said.

It was not clear whether the ransom was paid for the aid workers' release. A sister of Asabe Musa told AFP her sibling spoke with their mother on the phone from the DSS offices after her release.

"My sister was allowed to call our mother and confirm her release along with four others," Vicky Musa told AFP. Asabe Musa was kidnapped along with two others on December 22 on their way to Maiduguri for Christmas from the garrison town of Monguno, 135 kilometers (84 miles) away.

On December 4 ISWAP claimed the abduction of two Red Cross staff along with 12 other passengers on a separate highway outside Maiduguri. ISWAP has increasingly been abducting motorists at checkpoints in Borno state, targeting security personnel, anti-jihadist militia as well as Christians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan expresses grief over train accident in Cuttack

BJP leader and minister of Petroleum and natural gases, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed pain over train accident in Odisha on Thursday.Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have...

This is breach of protocol, courtesy: Arif Mohammad on Kerala govt challenging CAA in SC

As the Kerala government moves the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday said that this is a breach of protocol and courtesy and the government should have informed him. This is a ...

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love. A follow-up to the directors 2009 movie ...

Terrace collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhis Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020