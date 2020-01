BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Demand For Travel Into Hong Kong Continued To Be Weak In December

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * DEMAND FOR TRAVEL INTO HONG KONG CONTINUED TO BE WEAK IN DECEMBER

* CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED A TOTAL OF 2,994,830 PASSENGERS IN DEC, DOWN 3.6% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2018 * DEC PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 1.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 85%

* IN DEC, SENTIMENT FOR TRAVEL INTO HK WAS PARTICULARLY WEAK ON OUR REGIONAL ROUTES SUCH AS MAINLAND CHINA, TAIWAN AND JAPAN * CONTINUE TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT SHORTFALL FOR PERIOD AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR, ESPECIALLY FROM INBOUND TRAFFIC

* ANTICIPATE 2020 WILL CONTINUE TO PRESENT WITH HIGHLY CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT * CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED 177,561 TONNES OF CARGO & MAIL IN DEC, DOWN 2.9%

* IN DEC, LONG-HAUL ROUTES PERFORMED WELL WITH BETTER LOAD FACTORS * IN DEC, CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR DECLINED BY 1.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 66.4%

* IN 2020, TAKING DELIVERY OF 1ST AIRBUS A321NEO SINGLE-AISLE AIRCRAFT * IN 2020, CONTINUING TO PREPARE FOR UPCOMING BOEING 777-9 AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

