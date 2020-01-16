Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 14:39 IST
FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's retailers reported mixed results for the critical Christmas period, with major supermarkets suffering their slowest festive season in years and retailers varied in their performance.

British shoppers cut back on spending in late 2019, rounding off the worst year since at least the mid-1990s for retail sales as measured by an industry group amid uncertainty about Brexit and last month's election. That followed relatively subdued updates from the high street following "Black Friday" sales at the end of November.

Following are highlights by sector: SUPERMARKETS:

LIDL The British arm of the German discount supermarket group said on Jan. 10 its total sales rose 11% in the four weeks to Dec. 29.

TESCO Britain's biggest retailer ground out a 0.1% rise in underlying sales in its home market on Jan. 9 during what it said was a "subdued" Christmas for spending.

SAINSBURY'S Britain's No. 2 supermarket group reported a slight drop in underlying sales on Jan. 8 as weak demand for general merchandise overshadowed solid food sales.

MORRISONS The country's fourth-largest supermarket group reported another fall in underlying sales over Christmas on Jan. 7 as a tough economic backdrop and sustained consumer uncertainty deterred shoppers from splashing out.

ALDI the British arm of the German discount supermarket said on Jan. 6 sales growth in the four weeks to Dec. 24 was driven by strong demand for beer, wine, and spirits.

DEPARTMENT STORES, HOMEWARE, AND CLOTHES: HALFORDS

The bicycles retailer said on Jan. 16 it sold a record number of children's bikes in the week before Christmas. N BROWN

The plus-sized fashion retailer on Jan. 16 forecasts lower-than-expected annual profit, hurt by poor performance at its financial services unit and more discounting in the market. MOSS BROS

The suit retailer forecast an annual pretax loss, hurt by fewer customers visiting its stores. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

The company kept its annual earnings outlook on Jan. 16, partly due to solid growth at its Primark fashion chain in the Christmas period. QUIZ

The fast-fashion retailer on Jan. 15 said good sales over the Black Friday week had not stretched into the seven weeks covering Christmas to Jan. 4. BOOHOO

The online fashion retailer reported robust Christmas sales on Jan. 14, outperforming rivals. SUPERDRY

The fashion brand warned on its annual profit on Jan. 10 after sales during the Christmas period fell short of its expectations. JOULES

The fashion retailer warned on Jan. 10 that its 2020 profit would be significantly below market expectations as online retail sales suffered during Christmas. B&M

The company, which sells everything from furniture to food, said on Jan. 10 its sales growth slowed in the Christmas quarter due to a tough market. JOHN LEWIS

Britain's best-known store chain on Jan. 9 cut its annual profit forecast after weak Christmas sales. MARKS & SPENCER

The retailer on Jan. 9 said its performance over the Christmas quarter was held back by the waste in its food business and weak sales of menswear and gifts. DUNELM

The homewares retailer forecast a near 20% jump in first-half earnings, as it avoided discounting during the holiday season. NEXT

The clothing retailer raised its full-year profit forecast on Jan. 3 after a better-than-expected Christmas performance. PUBS & RESTAURANTS:

Whitbread The Premier Inn owner on Jan. 16 reported a 1.3% drop in third-quarter UK like-for-like sales, as Britons delayed travel plans amid Brexit uncertainty.

CITY PUB GROUP The pub's operator on Jan. 13 forecast full-year core earnings slightly below consensus, as holiday period sales were hurt by uncertainty ahead of the December election and a lackluster Rugby World Cup.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS The pub and restaurant operator reported strong sales for the festive season on Jan. 9, as more diners opted for its pricier healthy menu options.

GENERAL: THEWORKS.CO.UK

The gifts and stationery retailer on Jan. 16 said it saw growth in online and store sales in the Christmas period, helped by new products and Frozen 2 merchandize. CARD FACTORY

The greeting card retailer on Jan. 9 forecasts lower annual earnings as the December general election and weak consumer confidence hurt its Christmas performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

MEPs weigh Spain's request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity

The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid. This request has been submitted to the JURI legal affairs committee to examine the request against th...

Germany looks to step up coal exit timetable

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 16 AFP Germany could end electricity generation from coal in 2035, three years earlier than previously planned, under a pact sealed Thursday between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of affected states. Merkel and ...

Centre should produce record of development works in J-K after abrogation of A 370:Tarigami

Senior CPI-M leader M Y Tarigami on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government for making big claims on development works in Jammu and Kashmir, charging that people were not even getting basic amenities. The Centre should produce a rec...

Sterling recovers as traders wait for data cues on BoE rate cut

Sterling edged higher on Thursday, hitting its best level of the week as investors paused the ramping-up of bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates later this month. The British currency fell sharply earlier this week after anoth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020