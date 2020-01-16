Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

Amnesty International's legal bid to have Israel revoke the export license of the Israeli NSO surveillance firm will be heard behind closed doors, an Israeli court ruled on Thursday.

A Tel Aviv District judge cited national security concerns in ordering the restriction, accepting the Israeli Defence Ministry's request to ban the public and the media from court sessions.

