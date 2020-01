BRIEF-HHS Announces Proposed Rule Regarding Equal Treatment of Faith-Based Organizations

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: * HHS - PROPOSING A RULE THAT IMPLEMENTS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER NO.13831, REMOVES REGULATORY BURDENS ON RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS

* HHS - PROPOSED RULE ENSURES THAT RELIGIOUS AND NON-RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS ARE TREATED EQUALLY IN HHS-SUPPORTED PROGRAMS * HHS - PROPOSED RULE ENSURES HHS-SUPPORTED SOCIAL SERVICE PROGRAMS ARE IMPLEMENTED IN MANNER CONSISTENT WITH CONSTITUTION, OTHER APPLICABLE FEDERAL LAW Source text: (http://bit.ly/30pobww)

