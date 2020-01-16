Merkel aims to get commitment to Libya arms embargo at Berlin conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the willingness shown by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to stick to a ceasefire in Libya and said a conference in Berlin on Sunday must try to get a weapons embargo enforced again.

"It is a good message that he is willing to keep to the ceasefire," Merkel said at a news conference with the Croatian prime minister on Thursday.

"At the Libya conference we must above all see that the weapons embargo is adhered to again, which is basically agreed by the UN but unfortunately not kept to," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.