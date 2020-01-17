Israeli, Palestinian youth fear conflict will never end: poll

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories), Jan 16 (AFP) The majority of young Israelis and Palestinians believe the conflict between their peoples "will never end", according to a survey published Thursday by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Sixty five percent of Israeli millennials surveyed and 52 percent of their Palestinian counterparts said they expected the conflict to continue in perpetuity, the ICRC said in a statement.

It said they were the most pessimistic of a series of war-affected populations surveyed in a global poll of more than 16,000 people aged between 20 and 35. The global poll found more than half feared there would be a nuclear attack in the next decade.

"In general, the results indicate that millennials are nervous about the future, and heightened tensions in the Middle East are likely to deepen these fears," the ICRC said in a statement. The simmering conflict has been ongoing for decades and there are currently no peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in a 1967 war and later annexed the flashpoint holy city in a move never recognised by the international community. Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and allied militant groups have fought three wars with Israel since 2008. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.