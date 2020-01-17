Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panama probes suspected killing of seven by religious sect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Panama City
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 02:39 IST
Panama probes suspected killing of seven by religious sect
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Panamanian prosecutors are investigating the suspected killing of seven people, including a pregnant woman and five of her children, by members of religious sect that was believed to have been performing exorcisms, authorities said on Thursday. Officials found the bodies of the six and the child of one of their neighbors in a mass grave in the indigenous region of Ngabe-Bugle, said Rafael Baloyes, senior prosecutor of the Bocas del Toro province of western Panama.

In a video published by the office of Panama's attorney general, Baloyes said the grave came to light after locals alerted authorities at the weekend about several families being held against their will in a local indigenous-run church where exorcisms were believed to have taken place. "We're talking about seven victims, six minors between the ages of one and 17," Baloyes said. "Six from one family, the mother and her five children, and the mother was pregnant."

On Wednesday, authorities freed 15 people being held by the religious sect. Ten sect members were arrested on suspicion of responsibility for the killings, prosecutors said. Those rescued from the church had suffered bodily injuries, according to Alexis Munoz, a senior police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite launched from French Guiana

Indias high power communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services was launched successfully by Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, th...

Wildfire-hit countries in need of new strategies to tame burning threat

By Laurie Goering PARIS, Jan 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wildfires around the world are surging in number, size, strength and destruction, driven partly by global warming, while ever more people and their homes lie in the path of danger...

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings, according to a U.S. official and a Mexican official familiar with the disc...

FOCUS-Barrick Gold forges ahead on Papua New Guinea mine in face of local backlash

Barrick Gold Corp is set to elevate its troubled Papua New Guinea mine to its top-tier assets, despite landowner and government demands to cede a larger stake and deteriorating security at the joint venture with Chinas Zijin Mining . With a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020