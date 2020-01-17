Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese president heads to Myanmar for crucial state visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Naypidaw
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:54 IST
Chinese president heads to Myanmar for crucial state visit

Naypyitaw, Jan 17 (AP) China's President Xi Jinping was heading to Myanmar on Friday for a state visit likely to deepen the countries' already close bilateral relations at a critical time. While the visit nominally marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar, it comes with the prospect of significantly boosting China's profile and investments in the future.

China's ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai told Chinese journalists last week that during Xi's two-day visit, the two countries would sign agreements "covering politics, economy, livelihoods and regional cooperation." Some of these are expected to expedite major infrastructure projects that will extend Beijing's strategic presence all the way to the Indian Ocean.

A complicating factor is Myanmar's general election, scheduled for late 2020, since too much wheeling and dealing with China could leave Aung San Suu Kyi's government vulnerable to accusations by political opponents that it is selling out the country. The trip will be Xi 's first to Myanmar and his first foreign visit this year. Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese president to visit Myanmar, when he signed several economic and border agreements in 2001.

Ambassador Chen said that Xi will meet with Myanmar's President Win Myint, State Counselor Suu Kyi, who is the country's de facto leader, and military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, as well as legislators and other opinion-makers. Myanmar is a linchpin of China's geopolitical ambitions, offering access to the Indian Ocean that would allow its sizable oil and gas imports from the Gulf to bypass going through the Strait of Malacca, and serving as a bridge to South Asia and beyond in Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to build railroads, highways, ports and other infrastructure connecting China with other points in Asia and into Europe and Africa.

China serves as a no-questions-asked ally to Myanmar, giving it diplomatic cover as the country faces widespread condemnation over its human rights record. The reaction to its brutal counterinsurgency campaign that drove more than 700,000 members of the country's Muslim Rohingya minority to flee for safety in neighboring Bangladesh threatens it with economic sanctions from Western nations.

Last month a case charging Myanmar with genocide came before the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, virtually ratifying the Southeast Asian country's near-pariah status. China for years has defended Myanmar in forums such as the United Nations, and Myanmar has returned the favor by following Beijing's positions on issue such as China's claims over territory in the South China Sea.

More importantly, China as a top investor and trade partner with Myanmar offers economic insurance if Western nations do impose sanctions. Just days before Suu Kyi went to The Hague in December to lead her country's delegation at the initial hearings of the International Court of Justice, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with her for talks. The court holds another hearing next week.

“Xi is visiting Myanmar at the very right time. And Myanmar wants to show the Western world that China is backing them. Just before the ICJ hearings in December 2019, China's FM visited and now before issuance of provisional measures, Xi is going to visit,” Germany-based Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin told The Associated Press. "I think it is not a coincidence. Myanmar wanted to say to the West to be careful if you impose any sanctions."

Beijing in recent years has waged a strong battle with Washington for influence in Southeast Asia. China also uses it influence with various Myanmar ethnic rebel groups based along the countries' border who are battling battle for autonomy from the central government.

While China has promoted peace talks between the the rebels and Myanmar's government, its close ties with some of the rebel groups allows it to retain the option of threatening violence by using ethnic guerrillas as proxies. What appears to be a mutually beneficial quid pro quo with China won't necessarily play well domestically, a worry for Suu Kyi and her ruling National League for Democracy party as it faces new elections.

There has always been a strong undercurrent of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar, and it is boosted by sometimes heavy-handed implementation of Chinese-backed projects that run roughshod over local communities, provoking allegations of land-grabbing, environmental damage and selling out the country's resources.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks firm after GDP data, Hong Kong flat

China stocks rose on Friday, as investors cheered more signs of resilience in the worlds second-largest economy, with risk appetite also getting a boost from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,156.21 poi...

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the country ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Lunar New Years holidays.The Chinese woman, 74, had been quarantined since her arr...

Absconding military deserter arrested

A military deserter,&#160;who recently escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur,&#160;was arrested from Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Harpreet Singh 25, who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in M...

Bangladesh says once-submerged island ready for Rohingya

A Bangladeshi island regularly submerged by monsoon rains is ready to house 100,000 Rohingya refugees, but no date has been announced to relocate people from the crowded and squalid camps where theyve lived for years, officials said Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020