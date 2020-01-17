Top EU diplomat meets Jaishankar in New Delhi

High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell Fontelles, here on Friday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogues which is taking place in the national capital.

Borell arrived here on Thursday to give a valedictory speech at the conference. Borrell had met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.