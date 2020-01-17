Top EU diplomat meets Jaishankar in New Delhi
High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell Fontelles, here on Friday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Borell arrived here on Thursday to give a valedictory speech at the conference. Borrell had met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday. (ANI)
