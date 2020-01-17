Left Menu
Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with U.S., talks with Afghan government -sources

  Kabul
  Updated: 17-01-2020 11:04 IST
  Created: 17-01-2020 10:37 IST
Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with U.S., talks with Afghan government -sources
Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban will implement a 10-day ceasefire with U.S. troops, a reduction in violence with Afghan forces and discussions with Afghan government officials if it reaches an agreement with U.S. negotiators in talks in Doha, two sources have said.

If an agreement is reached, the move could revive hopes for a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Taliban and U.S. negotiation teams met on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the signing of a peace deal, according to a spokesman for the Taliban office in Doha, Qatar.

The talks between the two sides were "useful" and would continue for a few days, the spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a tweet early on Friday. The stop-start talks between Taliban militants and the United States to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan were called off in September by U.S. President Donald Trump after an American soldier was killed in an attack by the Taliban.

Talks that had resumed after Trump visited U.S. troops in Afghanistan in November were put on "pause" again the following month after the Taliban launched a suicide attack on a U.S. base outside Kabul killing two civilians. However, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the Taliban's top leadership had discussed and agreed to implement a 10-day ceasefire with U.S troops once an agreement was signed with U.S. officials in Doha, and "reduce" attacks against the Afghan government as well.

A senior Taliban commander said: "The U.S. wanted us to announce a ceasefire during the peace talks which we had rejected. Our shura (council) has agreed to a ceasefire the day the peace accord is signed." Once an agreement for the ceasefire is in place, the Taliban and Afghan government could meet face to face in Germany, said the commander. Previously, the Taliban had refused to engage in talks with the Afghan government.

"Our representatives have been meeting with the U.S. negotiation team in Doha and they persistently demanded a ceasefire which we had declined due to some issues," the Taliban commander said. "Now most of our reservations have been addressed." Another source close to the talks confirmed the commander's version of events.

A date for the signing of the agreement with the U.S. side has not been fixed, but the Taliban commander said he expected it to be "very soon." Both sources asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter. The Pentagon referred queries to the State Department. Officials in the Afghan Presidential Palace said they were unaware of any deal.

Violence in Afghanistan rose after the breakdown of talks in September. The spike in attacks has led many to fear that chances of a peace agreement had faded. The Taliban's readiness to reduce violence revives odds of the peace process moving forward before the Taliban launches what is usually an annual spring offensive around early April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

