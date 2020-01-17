Left Menu
Development News Edition

First arrest puts marital rape in spotlight in Eswatini

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mbabane
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:18 IST
First arrest puts marital rape in spotlight in Eswatini

Mbabane (Eswatini), Jan 17 (AFP) The southern African kingdom of Eswatini is ramping up rights for married women, enforcing the charge of rape against offending husbands -- a taboo in conservative Swati society. This week, 34-year-old Nhlanhla Dlamini became the first man to be arrested and charged with rape for having sexual intercourse with his wife without her consent.

Relying on the 2018 Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence (SODV) Act, which criminalises non-consensual sex between a husband and wife, police nabbed Dlamini and charged him with rape. He was on Tuesday granted R50,000 (USD 3,400) bail by the high court in the capital Mbabane and is set to appear again in court over the next few weeks.

"It's the first one (case) to be recorded and be heard in open court," Swaziland Action Group Against Abuse (SWAGAA) spokeswoman Slindelo Nkosi told AFP. First-time offenders are likely to be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail, while repeat rapists can get up to 30 years.

The historic arrest sent shock waves across Africa's last absolute monarchy, formerly known as Swaziland, which has a deep-seated patriarchal culture. The country's ruler King Mswati III has married 14 women since he was crowned in 1986 aged 18.

He also has more than 25 children and a reputation for lavish spending while 63 per cent of his 1.3 million subjects live in poverty. "This law is against the indigenous values of our culture as Swazis," married businessman Sabelo Mahlangu told AFP.

"You can't tell me that a wife I married and paid dowry for, following our customs and traditions, can say to her husband he has raped her." "What nonsense is that?" he asked. "Even the Bible warns couples not to deny each other conjugal rights." Mahlangu's views are widely echoed across the country. One Facebook user, Ndosi Shenge, urged men to have multiple partners "so that when one does not want sex, one would proceed to the next partner".

But for divorcee and mother of two Sizakele Langa, the SODV Act is an important piece of legislation protecting married women as "men over the years had a field day abusing women without punishment". Langa said she left her 12-year marriage after suffering countless acts of marital rape.

"He had a tendency to grab me for sex after intense and unresolved arguments... When I refused him he would forcefully grab me," she told AFP, adding that he would overpower her and she would not scream for fear of waking her children. "No one in the family would have entertained my story that my own husband has raped me, neither the police would have believed my story."

Gender-based violence is common in the landlocked kingdom wedged between Mozambique and South Africa, but perpetrators are rarely held accountable. According to May 2019 police data, Eswatini recorded 2,900 cases related to the SODV Act over seven months.

The director of research group Women and Law in Southern Africa, Colane Hlatshwayo, said it was concerning that society had normalised the rape of women just because they were married. The challenge is "where one spouse dominates the relationship and does not believe that they need the consent of their spouse to engage in sexual intercourse," Hlatshwayo said.

SWAGAA's Nkosi described the issue of marital rape as "thorny" because it is widely misunderstood. "There is an increasing negative sense of ownership acquired by a certain percentage of men, especially after they formalise a relationship with the woman's family in the form of paying dowry.

"This perception has contributed to the increasing level of intimate-partner violence simply because one believes they own the other," Nkosi said. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks scale 19-month highs; South African rand firms on rate cut

Emerging market stocks climbed toward 19-month highs on Friday, as data showed the Chinese economy was chugging along despite a bruising trade war with the United States, while South Africas rand firmed after a surprise rate cut.A basket of...

Sri Lanka ex-minister held over phone recording scandal

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested a former minister who allegedly recorded 100,000 phone calls, the sometimes lewd and compromising contents of which were leaked on social media. In what has become a major scandal, Ranjan Ramanayake is h...

Tennis-Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

Cool temperatures and smoke-free skies gave Australian Open organizers a second day of reprieve on Friday and they will keep their fingers crossed that the haze stays away for the final weekend of preparations for the multi-billion dollar t...

Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020