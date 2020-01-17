Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ready and looking forward' to training Indian astronauts: Russia

Russia is "ready and looking forward" to training a team of Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:12 IST
'Ready and looking forward' to training Indian astronauts: Russia
Russian deputy ambassador to India, Roman Babushkin. Image Credit: ANI

Russia is "ready and looking forward" to training a team of Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Friday. "A team of Indian astronauts is going to Russia this month. We have very good expertise in Russia on how to train astronauts which we have developed over decades. We are ready and looking forward to sharing what we have with India," Russian deputy ambassador to India, Babushkin, said during a press conference on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2020.

At this year's annual press conference, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan had announced that four astronauts have been selected to undergo training in Russia for the Gaganyaan mission. The four astronauts, shortlisted for the mission, will receive training for 11 months. All the four astronauts selected for the mission are men but their identity cannot be revealed, Union Minister of State (MoS), Jitendra Singh had revealed.

After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. They will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations. As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle "Bahubali" GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to space.

The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs.10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan project. The Gaganyaan launch will coincide with the 75th year of India's Independence, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Guv slams LDF govt over moving SC on CAA without informing him

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday lashed out at theLeft-ruled state government over it approaching the SupremeCourt against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said he mayseek a report for not informing him about the moveThe state g...

Necessary to study liquor ban impact in 3 districts: Minister

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar has hinted that the state government may conduct a study to ascertain drawbacks and advantages of the current liquor ban in three districts, including Chandrapur. On April 1, 2015, when the BJP was in ...

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkeys state news agency has published images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, as he fled a corruption trial in Japan. The security camera images, first made public on Thursday...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks scale 19-month highs; South African rand firms on rate cut

Emerging market stocks climbed toward 19-month highs on Friday, as data showed the Chinese economy was chugging along despite a bruising trade war with the United States, while South Africas rand firmed after a surprise rate cut.A basket of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020