Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin star

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:42 IST
Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin star
File photo Image Credit:

The restaurant of famed French chef Paul Bocuse, who died almost two years ago, has lost the coveted Michelin three-star rating it had held since 1965, the guide said on Friday. The Michelin Guide told AFP the quality of L'Auberge de Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near Lyon, "remained excellent but no longer at the level of three stars".

The restaurant, in France's food-obsessed southeast, will have two stars in the 2020 edition. The guide's boss, Gwendal Poullennec, visited the restaurant on Thursday to deliver the news, spokeswoman Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin said.

The chef's Bocuse d'Or organization greeted the news with "sadness". GL events, which organizes the prestigious Bocuse d'Or international cooking competition, "wishes to provide its unwavering support to 'Maison Bocuse'", it said in a statement.

Bocuse, one of the most celebrated French chefs of all time, died aged 91 on January 20, 2018, after suffering from Parkinson's disease. Dubbed the "pope" of French cuisine, Bocuse helped shake up the food world in the 1970s with the lighter fare of the Nouvelle Cuisine revolution and created the idea of the celebrity chef.

Bocuse's restaurant was the only one in France to keep a three-star rating for more than four decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna P...

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to info...

Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference

Greece encouraged Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to be constructive at an upcoming conference in Berlin to try to end the war over Tripoli, its foreign minister said on Friday after meeting the commander in Athens.We encouraged th...

Health Minister monitoring situation after novel Coronavirus cases reported

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has been closely monitoring the situation after the reports of 41 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus nCoV including one death from Wuhan, China on 5th January 2020. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020