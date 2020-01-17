Trekkers go missing after avalanche hit Annapurna circuit in Nepal

Several trekkers from South Korea and China went missing in Nepal after an avalanche hit a section of the Annapurna circuit trekking route on Friday afternoon, police have said. Among those missing include four South Korean nationals and a Chinese national. The latter was accompanied by a Nepali potter, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Gandaki Province Binod Sharma Ghimire told ANI.

Annapurna circuit trekking route, located in Rural Municipality-11, was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall in the area. A search operation in the region is underway. Ghimire said that the incessant rainfall in the region has made it difficult to obtain information about the missing foreigners.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.