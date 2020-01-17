Brazilian minister is fired after comments linked to Nazis

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 17 (AP) Brazilian culture secretary Roberto Alvim was fired on Friday after using phrases similar to some used by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Alvim made the comments while discussing a new art prize in Latin America's largest democracy.

Alvim had held the post since November. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro made the decision after a backlash from Jewish organisations, key lawmakers, political parties, artists and the country's bar association. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

