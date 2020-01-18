Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25 -sources

Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester and wounded 25 others on Friday when they launched tear gas canisters to break up a crowd blocking Baghdad's Sinak bridge, security and medical sources told Reuters.

The protester died after a tear gas canister was launched directly at his neck, the medical sources said. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

