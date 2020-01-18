Islamabad dismisses reports of Egypt placing a visa ban on Pak nationals

Pakistani Foreign Office has dismissed reports of Egypt sanctions imposed on its nationals by Egypt. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui clarified that Egypt has not placed any ban on the issuance of visas for the nationals, reported Pakistan-based Dunya News.

The outlet in its report stated that the spokesperson debunked media reports on the visa refusal and said that Cairo has not taken any such action. This comes after reports of a ban on the visas of Pakistani industrialists and citizens emerged. Apparently, it said that the passports of Pakistani businessmen were held at the Egyptian Embassy for two months.

The Foreign Office also termed the reports that the victims appealed to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary to take notice on the matter as fake. (ANI)

