Odd News Roundup: Japanese billionaire's girlfriend entrants 20,000 and 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Moonstruck: Japanese billionaire's girlfriend entrants top 20,000

Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage. Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a $9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.

Drink like a Mexican kingpin: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter

Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The beer is part of the "El Chapo 701" brand, which has already launched a clothing line and gets its name from when Forbes named him the 701st richest person in the world in 2009. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.