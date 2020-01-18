Left Menu
Nepal: Rescue operations underway for trekkers who go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna Circuit

A search and rescue team has been deployed to find the trekkers from South Korea and China who went missing after an avalanche hit a section of the Annapurna circuit route in Nepal a day before, authorities said on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A search and rescue team has been deployed to find the trekkers from South Korea and China who went missing after an avalanche hit a section of the Annapurna circuit route in Nepal a day before, authorities said on Saturday. Two helicopters that flew from Pokhara to the avalanche hit area also had an aerial survey of Macchapuchre and Annapurna base camps to check their condition.

"Both base camps are intact. We are continuing our search and rescue operation but haven't got any clue about the missing ones," secretary of Chomrong Tourism Management Committee Dilip Gurung told ANI over the phone. "We are continuing our efforts to locate the missing four Koreans and a Chinese who has gone missing since Friday morning after an avalanche hit Himku near the Annapurna Base Camp," Gurung added.

Earlier on Friday evening, Deputy Inspector General of Gandaki Province Binod Sharma Ghimire had confirmed that four Korean and a Chinese trekker went missing in the Annapurna circuit trekking route. "The missing Koreans include Li Min Su (57), Kim Suk Ja (53), Jiyong Pil Bong (59) and Choi Hyo On (38), along with a Nepali guide Saroj Pariyar. However, we are still under confusion regarding the total number of missing persons," Gurung said.

Annapurna circuit trekking route, located in Rural Municipality-11, was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall in the area. A search operation in the region is underway. Ghimire said that the incessant rainfall in the region has made it difficult to obtain information about the missing foreigners. (ANI)

