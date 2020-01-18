Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya 'needs foreign interference to stop': UN envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 18:45 IST
Libya 'needs foreign interference to stop': UN envoy
Representative imag Image Credit: ANI

International players must stop meddling in the Libyan conflict, the UN's special envoy told said on Saturday, on the eve of a summit of world powers to try to bring peace to the North African nation. "All foreign interference can provide some aspirin effect in the short term, but Libya needs all foreign interference to stop. That's one of the objectives of this conference," Ghassan Salame told AFP in an interview ahead of the Berlin summit.

Leaders of Russia, Turkey and France are due to join talks in Berlin on Sunday that are being held under the auspices of the United Nations, which wants to extract a pledge from foreign powers wielding influence in the region to stop meddling in the conflict, be it through the provision of weapons, troops or financing. Both leaders of the warring factions -- strongman Khalifa Haftar and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj -- are also expected at the first gathering of such scale on the conflict since 2018.

Libya has been torn by fighting between rival armed factions since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi and toppled his regime. More recently, Sarraj's troops in Tripoli have been under attack since April from Haftar's forces, with clashes killing more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters and displacing tens of thousands.

Although Sarraj's government is recognized by the UN, some powerful players have broken away to stand behind Haftar -- turning a domestic conflict into what is essentially a proxy war with international powers jostling to secure their own interests from global influence to oil and migration. Alarm grew internationally when Ankara ordered in troops early January to help shore up Sarraj, while Moscow is suspected of providing weapons, financing, and mercenaries to Haftar -- something Russia has denied.

"We must end this vicious cycle of Libyans calling for the help of foreign powers. Their intervention deepens the divisions among the Libyans," said Salame, noting that the place of international players should be to "help Libyans develop themselves". The UN envoy said Sunday's meeting will also seek to "consolidate" a shaky ceasefire.

"Today we only have a truce. We want to transform it into a real ceasefire with monitoring, separation (of rival camps), repositioning of heavy weapons" outside urban zones, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Churchill Brothers look to halt TRAU's winning run

Seasoned Churchill Brothers will be keen to stop debutants TRAU FCs winning run when they lock horns in an I-League match here on Sunday. Churchill Brothers FC played their last match on January 8 against Aizwal. The game ended in a draw as...

Over 350 accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019; 'high speed to be blamed'

HIGHLIGHTSAs much as 352 road accidents occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in which 91 people were killed.A senior highway police officer blamed the high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents.As many as 91 people l...

Punjab man dies in road accident in Himachal's Kullu

A man from Punjab died, while another person got injured after their truck met with an accident in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Saturday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Raipur village...

I was not as rusty as I had thought, says Sania after annexing Hobart title

There was not much rustiness but just the initial nervousness, which a pleasantly surprised Sania Mirza shook off to win a title in her first tournament in 27 months, capping off her comeback from maternity leave in style. Partnering Ukrain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020