Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Marib
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 07:22 IST
UPDATE 4-Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.

Al Ekhbariya television quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones. A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which the Houthis ousted from power in the capital Sanaa and is now based in the southern port city of Aden. The Houthis, who hold Sanaa and most of Yemen's big urban centres, deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Houthis militants did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans march against police repression of social unrest

Santiago, Jan 19 AFP Hundreds of Chileans rallied on Saturday night to protest what they call police repression during three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the countrys military dictatorship in 1990. More than 1,...

Manchester United will qualify for Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season. United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch, Goal.com quoted...

DeBoer suffers first loss as Knights fall to Canadiens in shootout

Montreals Tomas Tatar scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout as the Canadiens handed Vegas coach Peter DeBoer his first loss with his new team, beating the visiting Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night. Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk potte...

Thousands join rally in Washington for women's rights, against Trump

Washington D. C. United States, Jan 19 SputnikANI Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for womens rights and protest against US President Donald Trumps policy. Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020