Qatar condemns storming of Libya's eastern Zueitina port

Qatar condemned the storming of Libya's eastern Zueitina oil export port by forces from areas controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), Qatar's state news agency said on Sunday.

Tribesmen in areas controlled by Haftar's LNA faction on Friday stormed the eastern Zueitina port and announced the closure of all terminals under LNA control.

