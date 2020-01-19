Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:34 IST
Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of protesters in China-ruled Hong Kong gathered in a central park on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and denounce communism, as police stopped and searched people on nearby streets and in metro stations.

The "Universal Siege Against Communism" demonstration was the latest in a relentless series of protests against the government since June when Hong Kongers took to the streets to voice their anger over a now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests, which have since broadened to include demands for universal suffrage and an independent investigation into police handling of the demonstrations, have lost some of their intensity in recent weeks.

In an apparent new tactic, police have been showing up ahead of time in riot gear, with officers conducting "stop and search" operations near expected demonstrations. A water canon truck and armored jeeps were also visible on central streets on Sunday. "Everyone understands that there's a risk of stop-and-search or mass arrests. I appreciate Hong Kong people still come out courageously, despite the risk," said organizer Ventus Lau.

Lau initially applied for a permit for a march, but the police only gave a green light for a static rally instead, saying previous marches have turned violent. On Jan 1, a march of tens of thousands of people ended with police firing tear gas to disperse crowds.

At Sunday's rally, more than one thousand people gathered in a park surrounded by some of Hong Kong's tallest skyscrapers, chanting pro-democracy slogans as they listened to speeches by activists. Youngsters, dressed in black and covering their faces, mixed with older people and families with children and the atmosphere was relaxed.

In one corner, a group of volunteers set up a stand where people could leave messages on red cards for the lunar new year to be sent to those who have been arrested. One read: "Hong Kongers won't give up. The future belongs to the youth". Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody.

Anger has grown over the months due to perceptions that Beijing was tightening its grip over the city, which was handed over to China by Britain in 1997 in an deal that ensured it enjoyed liberties unavailable in the mainland. Beijing denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Jyotiraditya Scindia terms Goyal's statement on Amazon 'unfortunate', expresses concern on economy, investment

Congress leader Jytoriaditya Scindia on Sunday expressed concerns over investment, economic growth rate, unemployment and inflation in the country. There is an urgent need to boost investment in the country and to work on the economic growt...

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration...

Announce convergence of all corporate tax rates to 15 percent in Budget: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Centre to converge multiple corporate tax rates to 15 percent by April 2023 without any exemptions and make the announcement in the upcoming Budget to facilitate investment decisions. The U...

NCB unearths nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers; seizes over 7L tablets

The NCB has unearthed an inter-state nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers with the seizure of over 7 lakh tablets and more than 1,400 injections and bottles of cough syrup, officials said on Sunday. Three people have been arrested as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020