Fire at Czech disabilities home kills eight -TV

Eight people were killed in a fire early on Sunday at a Czech home for people with disabilities, Czech Television reported.

Another 29 were injured in the fire, which occurred in the town of Vejprty on the country's northwest border with Germany, fire services told the public broadcaster.

