Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite great snow, Lebanon's ski slopes suffer in economic crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:30 IST
Despite great snow, Lebanon's ski slopes suffer in economic crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

It is a sunny day on Lebanon's ski slopes after weeks of snowfall but, as the economic crisis bites, there is no sign of the traffic that would typically jam the road. "It is still slow, but the weather is great and the snow as well, so we invite everyone to come," said Nicole Wakim Freiha, marketing and development manager of Mzaar ski resort, which has slashed prices by 30% in a bid to entice skiers.

With views stretching out to the Mediterranean to the west and Syria to the east, Mzaar has some of Lebanon's best ski runs. But several of the slopes have remained closed since the first heavy snow in December, reflecting demand. Tourism has traditionally been an important part of the Lebanese economy, which is mired in its worst crisis since the 1975-90 war. The crisis has led banks to impose tight restrictions on how much cash savers can withdraw, forcing even those with money to think more carefully before they spend.

"This year it is looking less crowded, this year when we came on the road, traffic was less," said tour guide Bassam Dalle. "It's obvious, we all know why." A Finnish guide who organizes snowmobile tours in the area said a third of the Nordic tourists who had booked with him this year had canceled.

"It's a fantastic place, amazing mountain ranges ... plenty of snow, sunshine, warm and people are very friendly, so it's a dream destination," said the guide. Skier Gaby Tabbal was enjoying the day, though several slopes were shut. Though numbers were down, he noted there were still people skiing: "This is the first day this year, the weather is beautiful, the snow is beautiful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Restricting Huawei in 5G may cause min GDP loss of $4.7 bn to India by 2035: Study

Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G technology may cause loss of up to USD 63 billion in the GDP of top eight technology markets, and at least USD 4.7 billon in case of India, by 2035, a report of Oxford Economics commissioned by the chines...

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or kinnar, the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door ...

Indian Oil organises Saksham 2020 Cyclothon in Kalaburagi

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnatakas Kalaburagi city on Sunday. This programme is being conducted across the nation. We are organizing walkathon, cyclothon and many other events, Ra...

CAA tussle: Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv

CAA tussle Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Amid the tussle with the Left front government over the CAA, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a mute ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020