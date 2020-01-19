Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands-strong Hong Kong protest cut short by clashes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:51 IST
Thousands-strong Hong Kong protest cut short by clashes
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Hong Kong on Sunday, cutting short a rally after thousands had gathered at a park to call for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party. Police fired tear gas near the park, known as Chater Garden after some protesters attacked plainclothes officers — a return to the violence that has roiled the Chinese territory off and on for months.

Sporting their movement's trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants had earlier packed into Chater Garden, located near the city's Legislative Council building. They held up signs that read "Free Hong Kong" and waved American and British flags. "We want real universal suffrage," the protesters chanted. "Disband the police force, free Hong Kong!" Hong Kong media outlets reported that police arrested the rally's organizer, Ventus Lau, shortly after he spoke to reporters.

Local broadcaster RTHK cited fellow organizers as saying that Lau was arrested for allegedly violating the police's conditions for the rally. Earlier in the day, Lau said he believes more large-scale protests are needed for global attention to return to Hong Kong, with the protest movement losing some of its momenta in recent weeks.

"I think Hong Kong has not been the focus of the world anymore," he said. He urged other countries to launch sanctions against Hong Kong's government if it does not allow residents to directly elect Legislative Council members this year.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. While the framework of "one country, two systems" promises the city greater democratic rights than are afforded to the mainland, protesters say their freedoms have been steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping. Frictions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing came to a head last June when proposed extradition legislation sparked months of mass demonstrations.

The bill — which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial — has since been withdrawn, but protests have continued for more than seven months, centered around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct. While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government's response. They feel that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.

In response to Sunday's rally, Hong Kong's government released a statement that warned against any foreign involvement. Beijing has repeatedly accused foreign countries like the US of inciting riots in Hong Kong in a bid to sabotage China's development. The statement outlined the "universal suffrage of 'one person, one vote' as an ultimate aim" enshrined in the city's de facto constitution, known as the Basic Law. This step must be implemented in line with "gradual and orderly progress," the statement said.

Underpinning the protests is a deep distrust for the central government and Xi, who is widely considered China's most authoritarian leader in decades. Some protesters have accused Lam of being "Beijing's puppet," a label she has rejected. Demonstrators have routinely thrown bricks and gasoline bombs at riot police, who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and — on rare occasions — live rounds.

The months of unrest have sent the financial hub's economy reeling, as shops have shuttered during clashes and tourists have stayed away. Hong Kong police gave approval for Sunday's rally, but not for a march that organizers had also planned. The march didn't happen, and the protest was curtailed by clashes after police ordered an end to the rally hours before the pre-approved finishing time.

Protesters used bricks, umbrellas and traffic barriers to barricade a road. They ran for cover after riot police appeared around Chater Garden and raised yellow warning flags, telling demonstrators that they should disperse because they were participating in an illegal assembly. Two officers were bleeding from the head after a group of "rioters" attacked them with wooden sticks, police said in a statement, adding that some also lobbed water bottles and other objects at law enforcement. Others threw paint bombs at buildings in the Central business district, according to police.

Several young protesters were handcuffed outside the park, as officers made arrests and conducted searches into the evening. One man who refused to be searched retreated into a public restroom that was promptly surrounded by riot police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

States have right to disagree with Centre, cannot be forced to implement 'unconstitutional' law: Cong on CAA

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and the governor over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, the Congress on Sunday said states have the right to disagree with the Centre and until the issue is re...

EXCLUSIVE-EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G

European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton is set to dismiss claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on an increasingly tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by Chinas ...

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020