5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang province

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck China's Xinjiang province on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 1:27 pm (UTC), was located at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 108 kilometres northeast of Kashi, China, the EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

