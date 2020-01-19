France's Macron says presence of foreign fighters in Libya must end immediately

The presence of Syrian and other foreign forces in Tripoli must end immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron will say in a speech to be delivered to a Libya peace conference on Sunday. The United Nations should negotiate truce terms in Libya without either of the warring parties setting pre-conditions, Macron said in the speech seen by Reuters.

The speech makes no mention of an advance towards Tripoli by eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar or a halt in oil output.

