REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky truce in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the country’s crude production.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY 'Sad' Prince Harry says no other option but to end royal role

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry spoke on Sunday of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that will see him and his wife Meghan exit official roles to seek an independent future. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT In impeachment document, Democrats say Trump endangers security, Trump denies

WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country’s system of government. USA-GUNS-RALLY

Vows of peace, fears of violence at Virginia gun rally RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - The top Republican in Virginia’s lower house said that any group planning to incite violence at a large gun rights rally on Monday in Richmond should stay home, while far-right leaders of militias planning to attend swore they were coming in peace.

BUSINESS SAMSUNG-ELEC-SMARTPHONE

Samsung appoints new mobile chief as Huawei chips away at market share SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Monday named its youngest president as its new smartphone chief as the firm seeks to defend its lead in the handset market from rising challenges from rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

AIRLINES-REVENUE-AIRBUS Airbus unit to offer product to help airlines with revenue volatility

LONDON (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Airbus, the world’s largest planemaker, is preparing to launch a financial product aimed at helping its airline customers hedge against risks to revenue, officials said. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG 'Parasite' scores historic upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean thriller “Parasite” was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. TELEVISION-MORNING-SHOW

Apple's 'Morning Show' will deal with 'chaos' left behind in new season PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) - The second season of Apple Inc’s “The Morning Show” will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the fictional news program and may or may not see the return of star Steve Carell, producers said on Sunday.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN-FEDERER

Rust-free Federer launches Melbourne campaign with sublime win MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer showed no signs of rust from his lack of match practice ahead of the Australian Open as the third seed launched his campaign for a record 21st Grand Slam title by hammering American Steve Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS 49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS DAVOS-MEETING/CLIMATECHANGE-INVESTMENT (PIX)

DAVOS-Climate change pushes investors to take new steps Financial policymakers are pushing investors to do more to ensure their portfolio choices help to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change by limiting planetary warming.

20 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TURKEY-CENBANK/PROFITS

Turkish central bank extraordinary general assembly convenes Turkish central bank extraordinary general assembly convenes to discuss and vote 2019 profit distribution (0730 GMT).

20 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT GOOGLE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Google and Alphabet's CEO Pichai speaks at conference in Brussels Google and Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at conference in Brussels on artificial intelligence

20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MEXICO-CAPITALFLOWS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Higher-yielding Mexico set to lure fresh capital inflows in 2020 Fueled by high interest rates, Mexico is in 2020 primed to build on recently resurgent capital inflows following a year long overshadowed by uncertainty over a new North American trade deal and U.S.-Chinese economic tensions.

20 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-COURT/RELIGION (PIX) Supreme Court religious rights case has big implications for U.S. schools

Despite wondering every autumn whether she can afford it, Kendra Espinoza has worked hard to keep her two daughters in a small private Christian school in Kalispell, Montana, costing about $15,000 annually for them to attend. 20 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ZIMBABWE-HYDROFARM (PIX) (TV) In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwe's capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harare's top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. 20 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ-RESTITUTION (PIX) (TV) Holocaust survivor pursues property claim in Poland 75 years on

A Holocaust survivor is among former property owners and their descendants who have been campaigning since the fall of communism in 1989 to be compensated for property lost in World War Two, which was seized by Poland’s authoritarian rulers. 20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TRIALS How Trump's impeachment trial will differ from a criminal one

While U.S. senators will serve as jurors, legal experts say an impeachment trial will look fundamentally different from a U.S. criminal proceeding. Here are the reasons why. 20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-MCCONNELL (PIX) U.S. Senate's McConnell keeps cool in heated Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which begins next week, may pose one of the greatest political challenges Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has faced in more than three decades in Congress. As usual, he is showing little sign of the pressure. 20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT (TV) FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump. 20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO's extradition hearing begins in Canadian courtroom

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing will begin at a Canadian court in Vancouver. Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the request of the United States on charges of bank fraud, and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about a Huawei-owned company's dealings with Iran. 20 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE IRELAND-CRIME/

British journalist to fight European Arrest warrant in Irish court Former journalist Ian Bailey will appear before a Dublin court for a full hearing related to a European Arrest Warrant issued by France. Bailey was sentenced by a French court in absentia to 25 years in jail for the murder of a French film producer in Ireland 22 years ago.

20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WITNESSES (PIX)

FACTBOX-As Trump goes on trial, a fight over witnesses remains unresolved President Donald Trump goes on trial in the U.S. Senate this week on charges he abused his office and obstructed Congress, with one of the most contentious questions still unresolved - should senators hear from witnesses?

20 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ITALY-SALVINI/MIGRANTS-TRIAL

Italy panel to decide whether Salvini must stand trial A parliamentary committee is set to decide whether the League's leader and former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini must stand trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants on a coastguard boat.

20 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-GUNS/RALLY (PIX) (TV)

Virginia gun rally draws battle lines in arms debate A pro-gun rally expected to draw thousands around Virginia's capitol building on Monday has authorities bracing for violence, but it also marks shifting battle lines in the U.S. gun debate.

20 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-DISABILITY/ (PIX) (TV) Nigerian artist makes dark skin prosthetics to boost patients' confidence

John Amanam, a 32-year-old former movie special effects expert, builds hyper-realistic prosthetics that match Nigerians' skin tones. Most fake body parts available in the country until now have been white, or made from materials such as wood that also look unrealistic. 20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH GUINNESS-RECORD/SRI LANKA-TWINS (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lanka aims to break world record for the biggest gathering of twins Sri Lanka attempts to break the world record for the biggest gathering of twins with 5,000 pairs of twins. The record was established in Taiwan in 1999 with 4,003 pairs. There are 14,000 pairs of twins registered with the organisation in Sri Lanka.

20 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

