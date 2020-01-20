Left Menu
Develop Hindu religious sites in KPK for tourism, economy: Pak Hindus to govt

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Image Credit: ANI

The Hindus in Pakistan's northwest province have asked the government to replicate the Kartarpur corridor example by developing their over 200 religious sites in Khyber Patkahunkhwa, asserting that it will promote tourism and help put the country's ailing economy on a sound footing. In November, Pakistan and India separately inaugurated the historic Kartarpur corridor on their sides of the border to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor provides the shortest route for Indian Sikh pilgrims to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Kartarpur area of Pakistan's Narowal district, where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. Leader of Hindu Community Peshawar Haroon Sarab Diyal said on Sunday that given the positive impact of the Kartarpur corridor, the provincial and federal governments should also develop the religious sites of Hindus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It will promote religious tourism and put Pakistan's economy on track, he said. Dayal said if the government agreed to develop Hindus' religious sites, they would attract many pilgrims from across the world.

There are over 65 religious sites in Swabi district, and 154 in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), he said. The KPK has one of the world's largest Shivlinghams and is home to 12 paths of the Sanatana dharma, including Gorakhnath and Bholaynath, he said.

Kali Bari Mandir in Dera Ismail Khan district to has great importance in the Hindu religion, Diyal said. The followers of the Hindu religion have swelled to over one billion in the world and to woo them to the province will be a boon to Pakistan's economy, he added.

According to the Pakistan Hindu Council, there are around 8 million Hindus living in Pakistan, comprising 4 percent of the Pakistani population.

