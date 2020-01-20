Huawei executive arrives at Canada court for start of extradition hearing: AFP

Vancouver, Jan 20, 2020 (AFP) - The chief financial officer of China's Huawei arrived Monday morning at a Canadian court for the start of a hearing for her extradition to the United States.

Meng Wanzhou wore a black dress that exposed an electronic ankle bracelet that authorities ordered her to wear as a condition of her release from custody. She made no comment on entering the court.

Meng, who is wanted in the US for alleged fraud, hopes to convince a Canadian judge that the US charges -- linked to alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran -- would not stand up in Canada and are politically motivated. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.