Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho police summon PM for questioning over wife's murder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maseru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:50 IST
Lesotho police summon PM for questioning over wife's murder
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho police on Monday summoned Prime Minister Thomas Thabane for questioning over alleged links to the 2017 murder of his estranged wife. The brutal assassination of Lipolelo Thabane sent shock waves through the tiny mountainous kingdom, which is entirely surrounded by South Africa.

She was gunned down outside her home in Lesotho's capital Maseru in June 2017, two days before the inauguration of her husband -- with whom she had been embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings. The case was brought back into the spotlight this month by a letter from Lesotho's police chief, which claimed that communication records from the day of the crime picked up Thabane's mobile phone number.

Dated December 23, 2019, it became public in court documents filed over a separate matter. On Monday, police summoned the prime minister to their office to "cast a light" on the 58-year old's murder.

"This case does not only attract the attention of Basotho nation (Lesotho) but it is of international concern," deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete said in a statement. Thabane, 80, said last week he planned to resign after senior members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party accused him of hampering investigations into the killing.

He gave no timetable for when he would be stepping down. He is expected to report to the police on Wednesday and vowed to cooperate with the justice system.

"As the prime minister I have undertaken an oath to respect and protect the constitution and all other laws of Lesotho," he told reporters in Maseru, promising to "get to the bottom of this matter". Several high-profile figures have also been summoned to provide information on the case, including Thabane's current wife Maesaiah Thabane.

But police have been unable to trace her whereabouts since she failed to turn up for questioning on January 10. A court has since issued a warrant for her arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

SpiceJet official lashes out at pilots for focussing on 'trivial' issues

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says more U.S. action coming to support Venezuelan opposition leader

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota. The South...

UPDATE 1-Four die as storm sweeps across Spain

Four people have died in strong winds, heavy snowfall and low temperatures as Storm Gloria swept across Spain on Sunday and Monday, officials said.With more than 30 provinces on bad weather alert, Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the...

UPDATE 1-Democratic presidential candidates enjoy moment of harmony to mark King birthday

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren marched arm-in-arm on Monday, as a group of often feuding U.S. presidential candidates set aside their differences long enough to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Other Democratic White House hop...

Golden Knights in need of fast start vs. Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins head into their final game before a 10-day break on Tuesday night in Boston trying to come up with solutions for two very different problems. Vegas, which comes in off a 5-4 shootout loss at Montre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020