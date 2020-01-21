Left Menu
Prince Harry leaves UK to rejoin Meghan and Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry left the UK to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie in Canada Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold. "The Duke of Sussex is understood to have left the UK for Canada on Monday evening following one of his final official engagements as a working royal," Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Harry boarded a 5.30 pm flight to Vancouver from London's Heathrow airport, the Sun tabloid said, and is expected to be reunited with his wife and son in Canada -- where the couple are expected to make their home -- on Tuesday. "His departure for Canada will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life," the Telegraph said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, who remains sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister. He also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event.

Harry skipped a summit dinner for visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William's hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported. Harry and his wife Meghan -- currently known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

He said on Sunday night they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was "no other option" if they wanted to cut loose from public funding and seek their own income in pursuit of a more independent life.

