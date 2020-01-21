Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Irish girl who died in Malaysia seek inquest - lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:28 IST
Family of Irish girl who died in Malaysia seek inquest - lawyer

The parents of an Irish girl who was found dead in Malaysia last year have asked authorities in Kuala Lumpur to conduct an inquest into the death, their lawyer said on Tuesday. Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, went missing in early August from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

Her naked body was found 10 days later near a jungle stream in a deep ravine near the Dusun resort, where the family was staying. Lawyer Sankara N. Nair, who is representing the family, said he has written to Malaysia's attorney general asking for an inquest on the parents' behalf and is yet to hear back from the country's top prosecutor.

"They feel that the investigation carried out by the police is not thorough," Nair told reporters at a court complex in Seremban after appearing for case management for a separate civil lawsuit filed by Quoirin's parents. Nair said the family has filed a civil negligence lawsuit against the resort operator claiming 152,000 ringgit ($37,375), saying the resort was unsafe.

"My client is saying that the place was unsafe and the window latch was broken. So they are alleging that somebody can take the little girl out (from their room)," he said. Dusun and the attorney general's chambers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysian police last year ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they had found no signs pointing to foul play. Officials have said an autopsy established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress. She had suffered intestinal damage, and died two or three days before her body was found, they said.

But the family feared a criminal connection to the disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left them voluntarily, a British victims' group, the Lucie Blackman Trust, said last year. ($1 = 4.0670 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova admitted she does not know if she will be back at the Australian Open next year after suffering a first-round defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday. The former world number one, playing on a wildcard, ...

Luke Evans to headline drama 'The Pembrokeshire Murders'

Actor Luke Evans is set to star in true-crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. The actor will play Dyfed-Powys Police officer Steve Wilkins who in 2006 reopened two unsolved double murders from the 1980s, reported Deadline.The three-part IT...

'Game of Thrones' ending was perfect: Pilou Asbaek

Game of Thrones finale may have divided fans but actor Pilou Asbaek believes the eight-season long series had the perfect ending. The actor, who joined the hit HBO series in season six as the menacing opportunist Euron Greyjoy, said the aud...

UPDATE 2-Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds 'war crimes' but no 'genocide' against Rohingya

A government-appointed panel established in Myanmar to probe allegations of abuses in Rakhine state in 2017 that drew global outrage said on Monday they had found no evidence of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. More than 730,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020