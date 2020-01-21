China's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 years in prison

Beijing, Jan 21 (AFP) Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who disappeared on a visit to China in 2018, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison for bribery, according to a court statement.

Meng was sentenced to thirteen years and six months in prison and fined two million yuan RMB (USD 290,000), said the Tianjin First Intermediate People's Court. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.