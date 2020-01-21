Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia ramps up defence against coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:11 IST
Asia ramps up defence against coronavirus

Bangkok, Jan 21 (AFP) Asia stepped up its defences Tuesday against a new SARS-like virus, introducing mandatory screenings at airports of arrivals from high-risk areas of China as authorities move to head off a billowing regional health crisis. From Bangkok to Hong Kong and Seoul to Sydney, authorities have gone onto high-alert over the new coronavirus, following China's confirmation of the first case of human-to-human transmission of the deadly illness.

Four people have died in China while scores more have been infected with the virus. Cases have been detected in Thailand, Japan and South Korea as the World Health Organization said it would meet to discuss declaring a global public health emergency over the outbreak.

Thai authorities have introduced mandatory thermal scans of passengers arriving from high-risk areas of China at its airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi. Those passengers will be screened "without exemption", health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement, adding if they exhibit signs of fever they will be quarantined for 24 hours for monitoring.

A quarter of all international flights from Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly virus -- arrive in Thailand. Around 1,300 passengers are expected each day from Wuhan over Chinese New Year, which starts this weekend.

Thailand is desperate to avoid a damaging outbreak during peak tourist season. Two Chinese arrivals in Thailand have been found with the new strain of the virus -- one of whom has since been discharged from hospital and has returned to China.

In Hong Kong, the southern Chinese city where memories of a 2002-3 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed hundreds still haunt the city, authorities said they were on "extreme high alert". "We are... preparing for the worst. We have not lowered our guard," Hong Kong's number two leader, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, told reporters.

Hong Kong airport already routinely screens the temperatures of all passengers arriving at the airport, one of the world's busiest. Those arriving from Wuhan have to fill out health declarations and face fines and up to six months jail if they fail to declare symptoms.

On Monday, hospital authorities said they would monitor anyone with a fever who bad been to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. Taiwan meanwhile went onto its second-highest alert level for those travelling to and from Wuhan, advising visitors to avoid visiting any live poultry markets while screening has been stepped up at airports.

China's vast land borders with its neighbours have also come under scrutiny. Vietnam's health ministry has ordered more border checks as "the risks of infection are high" given the daily cross-border flow of goods and people.

As fears over the reach of the outbreak mount, Australian health officials said they have restricted a man to his home after he returned from Wuhan showing symptoms of the virus -- the country's first suspected case. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French governments public consultation document on energy policy.The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reacto...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways SAA has cancelled a few domestic flights, the state airlines spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 ...

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020